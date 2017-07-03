Quentin Tarantino Got Engaged

Quentin Tarantino, 54, is engaged to Israeli singer Daniela Pick, 33. Just look at Tarantino. It was obviously love at first sight for Pick.

Move over Gal Gadot, another Israeli woman is set to steal the Hollywood headlines: singer Daniela Pick has gotten engaged to boyfriend Quentin Tarantino. The two met in 2009 when the filmmaker was in Israel to promote “Inglourious Basterds,” and have since led an on-again, off-again relationship. However the couple appears to have decided to settle down, with Hebrew media reporting Saturday that the two are officially engaged. Pick confirmed the news to the Ynet news website, saying “It’s true. We’re very happy and excited.”

