Paris Jackson, 19, Is Dating A 38-Year-Old

OMG!! New pic!! Paris and Trevor @parisjackson @trevordonovan #parisjackson #trevordonovan A post shared by Paris Jackson (@paris.daddysbaby) on Jul 10, 2017 at 1:48pm PDT

Paris Jackson really shouldn’t have daddy issues, because her real father is probably still alive, but she’s dating Trevor Donovan who used to be on 90210. He’s 38. At least Brian Austin Green got to bang Megan Fox and the white dude with the perm got to be in those Sharknado movies. Trevor Donovan is dating the chick who works in the kale juice bar in Inman Park. The one with the armpit hair.