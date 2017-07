Only 2009-2010 kids will remember when I used to posted about Megan Fox legit every day like twice a day, because she was hotter than whatever you’re into now in 2017. Since then, it appears her and her plastic surgeon have become pretty¬†close.¬†It happens. So maybe that’s why she cropped her face out of this pic. Still would. Yes, my friends. Still would.

A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on Jul 17, 2017 at 5:45pm PDT