Maria Menounos Has A Brain Tumor

Maria Menounos is a person who talks on TV. She couldn’t talk on TV very well for a while, because she had a brain tumor and didn’t know it.

As she was caring for her mother, who has stage 4 brain cancer, Maria Menounos found out she was facing a health crisis of her own. In February, the TV and Sirius XM radio host started experiencing troubling symptoms. “I’d been getting lightheaded on set and having headaches,” she tells PEOPLE in the magazine’s exclusive new cover story. “My speech had gotten slurred and I was having difficulty reading the teleprompter.” An MRI revealed Menounos had a golf-ball-size meningioma brain tumor that was pushing on her facial nerves. “I didn’t cry. I actually laughed,” she recalls. “It’s so surreal and crazy and unbelievable that my mom has a brain tumor—and now I have one too?”

