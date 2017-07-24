Liev Schreiber’s Son Dressed Like Harley Quinn For Comic-Con

When people in the future read about 2017, there will be a chapter about how people tried to find their self-worth in characters from comic book movies designed to sell toys, and the people in the future will just laugh and laugh. There might be a chapter about Liev Schrieber’s son, who liked Harley Quinn’s costume, decided to wear it because it was cool, then had grown adults praising him as a hero when all he wanted was to dress up then go get some chicken nuggets. There will probably be an addendum to that chapter where people turned on him when he got older because he said he also liked 2nd Amendment and drug testing people who get welfare. But until then, this little boy is obviously a hero.

Liev Schreiber is an awesome dad for this! pic.twitter.com/NzrE0wc9jF — Common Gay Boy (@CGBPosts) July 22, 2017