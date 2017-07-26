Kim Kardashian’s Surrogate Is Three Months Pregnant

A new Kardashian/West is dropping in 2018. Great.

In June, the 36-year old and husband, Kanye West began looking for a surrogate, and a source now tells Us Weekly they have cause to celebrate: Their pick — a San Diego mom in her late 20s, referred by an agency — is three months along, which means they’ll likely welcome Baby No. 3 in January 2018…The parents to North, 4, and Saint, 19 months, have agreed to pay $45,000 in 10 monthly installments of $4,500, according to a TMZ report. In the case of multiples, Kardashian and West will fork over $5,000 per additional child. This is all in addition to the whopping $68,850 deposit given to the agency.

Not sure if $45K is enough of an incentive to bring another Kardashian/West in this world, but people have bills to pay. Kim Kardashian is 36 and Khloe’s womb is dray and barren and there’s no way Kris Jenner is planning hinging future seasons on Rob and Blac Chyna’s baby, so cheap surrogates seem like the best business plan at this time.