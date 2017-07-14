Kate Upton’s & Alexandra Daddario’s Boobs Fight Each Other In A Movie

The trailer for The Layover dropped yesterday, and if you ever wanted a movie about Kate Upton and Alexandra Daddario talking about their boobs, playing with their boobs, or popping out their boobs to impress a dude they just met, this is the movie for you. This movie looks like it set the Bechdel Test on fire then hit it with a coordinated nuclear strike. There has to be a 5,000 word draft about this trailer waiting for somebody to publish it over at Teen Vogue or Jezebel by now. Maybe Lindy West will write something when she gets back from Golden Corral.