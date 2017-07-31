Some Weird Dude Stalked Kate Beckinsale At Tampa Bay Comic Con

Kate Beckinsale was supposed to do something at Tampa Bay Comic Con, but had to push it back so police could escort some weird dude out who being weird.

A spokesperson for Tampa Bay Comic Con tells TMZ Kate was set to speak Saturday morning on a Q&A panel at the Tampa Convention Center, but had to have her appearance pushed to 6 PM — to give her time to file the report over the fan in question. The man was escorted from the building, but it’s unclear what exactly happened. It’s also unclear as of now whether the man was arrested or not. Whatever happened … Kate was left OK enough to return to the same event. We’re told she knocked it out and left without incident. Looks like she also met some fans and signed autographs.

