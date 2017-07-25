‘Justice League’ Is Having Extensive Reshoots. Great.

Every DC movie so far has been a cinematic masterpiece, and if you don’t think so, then you’re just either a Marvel shill or you just don’t understand great movies. Suicide Squad made more money than The Godfather, so you know it’s better. Wonder Woman’s boyfriend saved everyone from dying at the end of Wonder Woman, so if you don’t think little girls will look up to that, then you just don’t understand feminism and you probably hate women. Little girls literally had no female role models to look up to before Wonder Woman, so I hope you think about them before you trash that movie. Justice League is going to be a masterpiece as well, and you’re a hater if you don’t realize that. It’s so great already they’re doing a bunch of reshoots and pissing off the cast. Tell us about it Variety!

The studio, which had no comment on the scheduling trouble, is spending approximately $25 million on extensive reshoots that have dragged on for roughly two months in London and Los Angeles, according to multiple insiders…It’s standard for big Hollywood movies to schedule a few weeks of pick-up work, but the cost and time allotted to the work on “Justice League” is raising some eyebrows. Reshoots, or additional photography, to use the preferred studio nomenclature, traditionally cost between $6 million and $10 million, and rarely have to juggle so many competing schedules. They typically last a week or two.

Nice. Sounds like they really know what they’re doing. Also, check the end credits for the person who worked on Henry Cavill’s mustache.

Cavill’s issues are even more thorny. “Justice League’s” Man of Steel had expected to be able to finish shooting the sixth “Mission: Impossible” film before needing to don Superman’s spandex again. That has not been the case, however, as the new scenes that are being shot have required him to jump back and forth from each production. Because of this, a mustache he grew for his character in the “Mission: Impossible” sequel will have to be digitally removed in post-production. Paramount, which is distributing the “Mission: Impossible” sequel, would not allow Cavill to shave the facial hair while production was taking place.

Why can’t Superman have a mustache? Superman is sad and depressing and the whole world hates him, so a mustache would really show that visually. Why the mustache-shaming? Also, what has Joss Whedon been doing? Joss Whedon things, of course.

Then there is the question of crediting. Joss Whedon has now spent months overseeing the project, but he will not receive a co-directing credit, according to an insider….Sources say “Justice League” reshoots have been used to punch up the dialogue. Whedon, the director of “The Avengers,” is well respected for his ability to create memorably wry exchanges between his characters. The set pieces Snyder shot are said to be usable, but Whedon has been working on “connective tissue” that was needed to link sequences.

It’s always comforting to hear that the footage the original director of a $300M movie be described as “usable”, but if Joss Whedon is on board, that means funny quips! Big fun! Banter! Just what you want in your dark tone that’s no way supposed to be like Marvel in any way. If this movie doesn’t get at least 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, fans should riot in the street.