Apparently the Broadway production of George Orwell is so NOW THAT’S WHAT I CALL EDGY that people in the audience routinely vomit. But Jennifer Lawrence is so relatable and down-to-Earth that she vomited because she thinks she’s immune to viruses.

“Midway through the show, Jennifer Lawrence bolted from her seat. Several people saw her getting sick in the lobby. The ushers were very helpful and courteous in helping her out.” But a friend of Lawrence’s explained that the star’s reaction had nothing to do with the play but rather, “She caught the stomach flu from her nephews.” The pal added that poor Lawrence is “really sick.” While Lawrence handled the situation with impressive aplomb, others have not made it out of “1984” unscathed.

Remember in Contagion when a worldwide epidemic was started by a white lady who decided to get on a plane even though she was really sick? Jennifer Lawrence had a stomach virus and decided to sit in a crowd of a Broadway show. Then threw up all over the only exit. White ladies are always doing the most.