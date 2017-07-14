Sharon Tate’s Sister Says Jennifer Lawrence Is Too Ugly To Play Sharon Tate

It’s looking more likely that Margot Robbie will be playing Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino’s Manson movie, but that didn’t keep Sharon Tate’s sister, Debra Tate, to say what we’re all thinking. Also, LOL.

Margot Robbie has the chops and beauty to play Sharon Tate in a Quentin Tarantino movie about the Manson murders, but Jennifer Lawrence … not so much, at least according to Sharon’s sister. Debra Tate told us if the Sharon role comes down to Margot or Jennifer … Margot’s the clear choice … and it’s not ONLY because of looks. Sounds like an unkind cut, but Debra explained why she’s not taking a shot at J Law.

That’s such a Debra thing to say. You can watch the video of Debra here, or you can look at this picture of Sharon Tate and imagine Margot Robbie doing that until Jennifer Lawrence burns an X in head and kills her.