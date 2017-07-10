Iggy Azalea Is Doing Iggy Azalea Things

Iggy Azalea and her comical ass implants are still a thing. This is Trump’s America. Getty tells us these pictures are “Iggy Azalea attends Univision’s “Premios Juventud” 2017 Celebrates The Hottest Musical Artists And Young Latinos Change-Makers at Watsco Center on July 6, 2017″, so I guess that means she’ll start talking with a Spanish accent now and rapping in Spanish and dating a basketball player from Mexico or Spain and saying she got her ass from eating churros then posting an Instagram pic of her teardrop tattoo and another pic of her at mass wearing her bedazzled cowboy hat. But she’ll never mention immigration or immigrants who are being deported by ICE.