Emily Ratajkowski has really been doing the most trying to be some kind of feminist icon lately, because somebody told her she was the first woman to have big breasts or something. I’m not sure. Anyway, she did an interview with Allure where she’s talking about her tits again.

“It really bothers me that people are so offended by breasts,” she says, as a white-haired woman, clearly eavesdropping, shoots us a punishing look. Ratajkowski is dressed like the world’s most conservative rock star — flared forest-green velvet pants and a black double-breasted jacket with her hair tucked into the back. Stevie Nicks in a boardroom. And she either doesn’t notice or doesn’t care about the double, triple, and quadruple takes going on around her. “That’s when I realized how fucked our culture is,” she continues. “When we see breasts, we don’t think of beauty and femininity. We think of vulgar, oversexualized images.”

Was Emily Ratajkowski not allowed into an industry event because somebody said she couldn’t come in looking like a Russian escort? There seems to be some projecting here. Is there some Earth 2 that she visits where people are offended by breasts? Does this Earth 2 also not have Instagram where she posts oversexualized images for no real reason on the daily? Like, you can’t even see her face in this pic? What exactly are we supposed to be looking at? Emily, look, I’m sorry if a mean person said you have ugly breasts or whatever. I promise you don’t. They’re very nice. It’s the rest that’s kind of annoying. Love you!