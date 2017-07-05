Emily Ratajkowski Says She Can’t Get Acting Roles Because Her Boobs Are Too Big

Emily Ratajkowski says she can’t land acting roles because if there’s one thing that audiences hate, its a chick with huge tits in movies. Must be gender discrimination.

The actress — who first broke onto the scene as one of the topless models in Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” video — says she thinks it’s a form of gender discrimination. “There’s this thing that happens to me: ‘Oh, she’s too sexy.’ It’s like an anti-woman thing, that people don’t want to work with me because my boobs are too big,” Ratajkowski, 26, tells Harper’s Bazaar Australia for their August issue. “What’s wrong with boobs? They’re a beautiful feminine thing that needs to be celebrated. Like, who cares? They are great big, they are great small. Why should that be an issue?

I’m pretty sure Christina Hendricks, Salma Hayek, Susan Sarandon, Alexandra Daddario, Scarlett Johansson, and John Goodman have bigger tits than Emily Ratajkowski, and I think the reason they get acting roles, and I’m just throwing out ideas here, is because they can fucking act. Weird, I know. Maybe take some acting classes and stop posing for Harper’s Bazaar Australia. Hopefully you can find an acting class that allows women with big boobs. Might have to Google.