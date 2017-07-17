Caitlyn Jenner Wants To Run For Office







Caitlyn Jenner is considering running for Senate or something else in California. This is Trump’s America.

Jenner revealed that Sunday during an interview with John Catsimatidis on AM 970 in New York City (via Complex’s Kyle Neubeck): “I have considered it, I like the political side of it. The political side of it has always been very intriguing to me. Over the next six months or so, I [have to] find out where I can do a better job. Can I do a better job from the outside, kind of working the perimeter of the political scene, being open to talk to anybody? Or are you better off from the inside. And we are in the process of determining that.” Should she run, Jenner would almost certainly run as a Republican, given her outspoken support for the party.

Caitlyn Jenner has killed someone with her car, so she has the qualifications to either be a Senator or date Sarah Jessica Parker. Democrats thought she was one of them because she used to be a man, but turns out that transitioning doesn’t make you transition from being rich. We really swung and missed on that one, huh? Better luck next time.

Also, here’s Black Chyna’s mom. She has some thoughts about Caitlyn Jenner. I think I’m supposed to say “TRIGGER WARNING” for this.



