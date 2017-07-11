I’ve avoided this Blac Chyna/Rob Kardashian mess, because who gives a shit? But I’ve had enough people on Twitter and in my email asking me why I’m not writing about it. Like, I said, who gives a shit. So this post is to make you stop. Long story short, Rob Kardashian, being the only man on Earth who would lose his mind over Blac Chyna, had a baby with the mother of his sister’s boyfriend, because I guess Kris Jenner thought that would be a great plot point. Surprisingly, true love didn’t win in the end, and Rob Kardashian released her nudes and text messages on social media in between ordering from Papa John’s. She then got a restraining order. He also allegedly punched her.

In court documents filed Monday and obtained by Page Six, Chyna describes the father of her infant daughter Dream as a “jealous” man who “has been violent with me in the past.”….She claims that on or around April 8, things quickly escalated as the pair began to argue over his alleged use of foul language in front of her 4-year-old son, King. “I used my phone to call King’s father [Tyga]. Rob immediately grabbed my phone and punched me in the side knocking me to the ground where I landed on my hands and knees,” she claimed. “I was terrified and my legs were hurt,” she continued. “I was sore and had a hard time walking for days.”

I honestly wouldn’t put this past Rob Kardashian, because if there’s anyone who would hate themselves, it’s the only male born into a family where the only commodity is your ass. As soon as Blac Chyna put on that suburban housewife wig and got in front of those cameras with her lawyers, it was all over for Rob. His sisters won’t step in because they might pop their stitches. So yeah, this is my Blac Chyna/Rob Kardashian post.