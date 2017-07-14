Beyonce Posted A Pic Of Her Twins

First, can we mention that Beyonce‘s professional Instagram photographer is way better than Taylor Swift’s? I just wanted to point that out before we get into this whole thing about the twins. So yeah, the twins were born a month ago today and I guess they’re out of the hospital now. The girl’s name is Rumi and the boy’s name is Sir Carter. So Rumi Carter and….Sir Carter Carter? Beyonce and Jay Z are smart people, so I’m sure they picked up on this already or somebody slowly raised their hand and mentioned it to them. Or maybe his name is Sir and the girl’s name is Rumi 1. It’s all so confusing.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT