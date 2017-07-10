Bella Thorne Is Doing Great

Bella Thorne might be dating some dude who calls himself Blackbear. That sounds about right.

Looks like Bella was having a little fun with her latest beau, who actually turns out to be Blackbear disguised as DJ Marshmello, not ‘mello himself. While the all-white outfit and square-shaped helmet are typical for Marshmello, the ink on display definitely belongs to Blackbear. Blackbear and Marshmello have a new collab due out soon and yesterday, Blackbear posted a pic on his Instagram of him wearing Marshmello’s helmet.

That might be the most annoying blockquote I’ve ever posted here. “Blackbear and Marshmello” sounds like some weird ass anime where Bella Thorne smokes meth. Not sure how much more I can write about this.

its over — blackbear (@iamblackbear) July 10, 2017



Thanks, Blackbear.