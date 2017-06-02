What’s Good, Alessandra Ambrosio?

The caption for this pictures is “Alessandra Ambrosio presents the new Xti season Spring Summer 2017 at the Only You Boutique Hotel in Madrid, Spain”. I don’t know what any of that means and I don’t feel like looking it up. You understand. But I haven’t posted about Alessandra Ambrosio in a while, and I don’t really know why exactly. I saw her at the Santa Monica Pier once and she’s taller and skinnier than she looks. Not exactly sure why I brought that up either. I should have saved that story for Facebook for whenever she dies so I can make her death about me. It’s the Facebook way.