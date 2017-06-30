Venus Williams Killed A Guy

On June 9, tennis star Venus Williams was involved in a fatal car crash in Florida that left a man dead of head trauma. Police say it was her fault.

According to a copy of the police report obtained by ABC, Williams’ 2010 Toyota Sequoia SUV darted into an intersection in Palm Beach Gardens, near her residence. The other driver, identified as Linda Barson, said she could not stop her 2016 Hyundai Accent in time and hit Williams’ car. Williams, 37, told investigators she had entered the six-lane intersection on a green light but had been forced to stop midpoint by traffic ahead of her. She said she did not see the Barsons’ car when she crossed into their lanes. According to the police report, Williams was at fault for violating the right of way of the other vehicle. According to TMZ Sports, which first reported the crash, the driver’s husband sustained head trauma in the crash and was taken to a hospital. He died two weeks later. He was identified as 78-year-old Jerome Barson in the police report.

Venus Williams’ attorney says this was “an unfortunate accident”. I guess that’s one way to say it. Police are saying it another way. Oh, and John McEnroe probably couldn’t beat Serena Williams in tennis, but he could definitely beat Venus Williams in driving.