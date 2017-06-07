Taylor Swift Has Entered The Stalking Stage Of Her New Relationship

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: 1. Taylor Swift meets a dude. 2. Taylor Swift immediately falls in love with dude. 3. (below):

Superstar Taylor Swift has been househunting in Chelsea as she looks to move to the UK to be closer to new Brit boyfriend Joe Alwyn. The properties she viewed late last month would make her a neighbour of the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister Pippa Middleton plus several members of toff E4 reality show Made In Chelsea. A source told how Taylor, 27, was so smitten with the handsome actor, 26, that she’d been spending all her free time this side of the Atlantic and now wanted a permanent base. Properties in an exclusive street in the west London district that she viewed were on sale for as much as £17 million recently. A source said: “Taylor and Joe are really serious and this is the latest sign that she has really fallen hard for him. She’s been very discreetly viewing properties after stumping up a fortune on north London rentals recently. Some of the places have been a stone’s throw away from where Pippa Middleton lives. The thought of Taylor Swift’s local pub being the same place where the Made In Chelsea cast socialise could make for some interesting scenes.” Taylor and Joe’s secret relationship was uncovered by The Sun in May, revealing at that point it was already growing serious after they had managed to keep the romance under wraps for months.

4. Dude gets freaked out and breaks up with her. 5. Taylor goes on a press revenge tour. 6. Taylor makes an album about dude being the worst person alive. 7. Taylor meets another dude. 8. (below)