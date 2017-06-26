‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Will Have Captain America, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Connelly, And 5 Villains

Sony released their final cast list for Spider-Man: Homecoming, and good lord they crammed in everyone.

The first addition is Jennifer Connelly, who Marvel fans may be familiar with in her pre-Marvel Cinematic Universe role as Betty Ross in the 2003 Hulk…..Connelly’s role in Spider-Man: Homecoming will be as “Karen/Suit Lady” lending her voice to the A.I. to Peter Parker’s Spider-Man suit created by Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.). The second surprise addition is Gwyneth Paltrow, who reprises her role as Pepper Potts. Her last appearance in the MCU was 2013’s Iron Man 3. Her character was temporarily written off in the MCU following the events of the film as Tony explained it as a “separation.” It will be interesting how they write her back in. The cast list also reveals more Spider-Man staples in Aaron Davis/The Prowler, Mac Gargan/The Scorpion (who was also Venom at one point in the comics), two Shockers, Betty Brant and Doris Toomes. They’ll be played by Donald Glover, Michael Mando, Bokeem Woodbine (who plays the Herman Schultz version of the Shocker), Logan Marshall-Green (who plays the Jackson Brice version of Shocker), Angourie Rice, and Garcelle Beauvais, respectively. Stan Lee and Chris Evans (Captain America/Steve Rogers) will be making cameos in the film.

Well, I was kinda hoping to see a Spider-Man movie, but I guess we’ll be seeing Spider-Man in a Marvel/Sony movie. Like in Batman v Superman, where they crammed enough ideas for 6 movies into 3 hours and it ended up being a piece of shit. But I can understand why Sony is doing this. Kids are gonna love those The Prowler/The Shocker action figures. They’re such beloved villains and household names. Just yesterday, I saw four teens wearing The Prowler t-shirts.