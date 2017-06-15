Selena Gomez has a new video for her song “Bad Liar” or whatever, and she expects us to believe that she’s a 70s high school nerd that nobody likes. A 70s high school nerd that nobody likes who also wants to bang the her sexy blonde gym teacher who is Selena Gomez is a blond wig. So if you’re gay, you can believe Selena Gomez made a video for you about gay love or you can believe this director pitched this concept to Selena and she agreed but didn’t want to be offscreen for longer than two seconds.