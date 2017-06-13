Scarlett Johansson Took The ‘Rough Night’ Premiere Literally

Scarlett Johansson is in a new movie called Rough Night (“Things go terribly wrong for a group of girlfriend’s who hire a male stripper for a bachelorette party in Miami”) that looks like a gender swapped remake of Very Bad Things (“A prostitute is killed during a bachelor party and the attendees turn on each other as the wedding approaches”) but with more jokes and zany characters! Characters like the hot one, the funny fat one, the sexy black one, the racially ambiguous crazy one, the lesbian! All boxes checked! There is no trans representation so I feel this movie might be problematic. Anyway, Scarlett Johansson looked pretty rough at the premiere. That’s a weird kind of promotion.