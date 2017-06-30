Scarlett Johansson’s Lawyer Is Banging Scarlett Johansson

One good thing about representing Scarlett Johansson in her divorce is that you could possibly bang Scarlett Johansson four months later. Shout out to Kevin Yorn.

The Rough Night star was first photographed holding hands with her high-profile entertainment lawyer, Kevin Yorn, a couple of weeks ago in New York City, but a source tells PEOPLE exclusively their new romance has been a long time coming. “They’ve known each other for a very, very long time and genuinely liked each other outside of their working relationship,” says the source. “Romantically, things developed organically. There’s always been an attraction there.”…“Kevin’s always been really great with Scarlett’s daughter,” says the source. “He loves kids and she’s very family-oriented, so it goes without saying they are connected on that level.”…While the relationship is still new, both Johansson and Yorn are looking forward to seeing where it goes. Says the source: “Their relationship has been a little on-and-off, but it’s definitely on right now given that they can both stick to one place for the moment and actually be together.”

I assume “things just developed organically. there’s always been an attraction there” is easily translated as “wow I’m Scarlett Johansson’s lawyer, I’d totally like to bang her holy shit Scarlett Johansson is sitting across from me and damn that ass tho let me get n good with her kid and be supportive at on of the lowest points of her life so I can get in between them titties damn”. Something like that more or less?