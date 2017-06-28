Rihanna Has A Saudi Tycoon Boyfriend

I realize this post means there are two Rihanna posts in a row, but this is kind of an emergency. The Internet went apeshit last night when pics of Rihanna getting banged in a pool by a brown dude hit online. They thought the dude was Latin. He’s not. This is that dude.

SUPERSTAR Rihanna’s mystery lover is believed to be a Saudi businessman from one the richest families in the world, The Sun’s Bizarre column can reveal. Her secret squeeze is understood to be Hassan Jameel, whose family own the rights to sell Toyota cars in the Middle East country. …The hitmaker straddled Hassan and kissed him repeatedly at a villa as she drank champagne and smoked a cigarette. A source said: “This relationship is the real deal. Rihanna has told friends she’s in love with him and seems completely smitten. “They’ve been spending a lot of time together away from prying eyes and are really serious. They’re really enjoying each others’ company.”

Apparently this dude was either friends with Naomi Campbell or dating Naomi Campbell at some point. Neither seem to be the case now. Anyway, Rihanna is dating a Saudi who has a bunch of money and Toyotas after she got thick, so nobody body sensitivity or body shaming excuses ladies. Let Rihanna be your light.

Rihanna is out here LIVING pic.twitter.com/16JPAQemLx — la bella vita (@drugproblem) June 27, 2017

Drake opening up twitter just to find out rihanna has a boyfriend #RihannaHasAManParty pic.twitter.com/Pm8t6sgp4H — X (@XyaSafiya) June 27, 2017

