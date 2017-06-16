Patton Oswalt Is Dating Meredith Salenger

If you’re wondering how long it would take for Patton Oswalt to get horny after finding his wife of 11 years dead in their bed, it’s 14 months. It took 14 months.

But Patton Oswalt was smiling again on Wednesday as he made his red carpet debut with new girlfriend, actress Meredith Salenger. The couple held hands as they arrived at the premiere for Baby Driver in Los Angeles.

According to Meredith Salenger’s Instagram, she’s already in love, so obviously it was less than 14 months. Oswalt’s wife solved mysteries, so we can’t put her on the case of how long this has been going on.

I’m super in love guys. Just FYI. A post shared by Meredith Salenger (@meredithsalenger) on Jun 11, 2017 at 9:03pm PDT



I found a video where Meredith Salenger was hot. It’s in standard definition.