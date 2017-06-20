Lucy Hale posted a throwback pic on Instagram of her and her dad for Father’s Day, and in a comment to a friend, she said “ugh I was so fat”. It’s 2017, so you know what that means. OUTRAGE! MAJOR BACKLASH! UPROAR! PROBLEMATIC! QUICKLY ESCALATED! FAT PEOPLE ANGRY.

“Extremely disappointing to see someone that I consider a role model refer to themselves as ‘fat’ on a public platform where other girls can also see it,” wrote anastasiafranciotti.

“Probably not a great thing to say that this weight was ‘fat,’ considering how many young girls are going to read that and get upset about their bodies,” wrote paigee_larson.

“There are people who really are fat and who are big fans of you. That could sound offensive. I’m one of them,” commented _just_dream_. “