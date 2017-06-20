Lucy Hale Called Herself Fat On Instagram, The Internet Took It Very Well
Lucy Hale posted a throwback pic on Instagram of her and her dad for Father’s Day, and in a comment to a friend, she said “ugh I was so fat”. It’s 2017, so you know what that means. OUTRAGE! MAJOR BACKLASH! UPROAR! PROBLEMATIC! QUICKLY ESCALATED! FAT PEOPLE ANGRY.
“Extremely disappointing to see someone that I consider a role model refer to themselves as ‘fat’ on a public platform where other girls can also see it,” wrote anastasiafranciotti.
“Probably not a great thing to say that this weight was ‘fat,’ considering how many young girls are going to read that and get upset about their bodies,” wrote paigee_larson.
“There are people who really are fat and who are big fans of you. That could sound offensive. I’m one of them,” commented _just_dream_. “
Perez Hilton used to be fat as hell. I guess he still gets triggered. But Refinery also has a take!
There are a number of problems with somebody with Lucy’s body type calling herself “fat.” One is that she’s just plain not, and labelling thin bodies “fat” encourages an unrealistic idea of what people’s bodies actually look like. The other issue with Lucy using this term alongside the word “ugh” is that “fat” shouldn’t be an insult. It’s just a descriptor of a body type that’s larger than your average person, and people with that body type are no less attractive, healthy, or deserving of respect. Unfortunately, many Instagram users left comments along the lines of “you don’t look fat, you look beautiful” — ignoring the fact that fat people can be beautiful.