The Guardian dropped an interview with Lorde on Saturday, and since she said a lot of words, the probability was high that some of those words would offend someone somewhere. Here are those words:

Speaking on the difficulty of maintaining a close friendship with someone as famous as Swift, 27, Lorde told The Guardian, “It’s like having a friend with very specific allergies. There are certain places you can’t go together. Certain things you can’t do.” “There are these different sets of considerations within the friendship,” Lorde continued. “It’s like having a friend with an autoimmune disease.”

What do you think happened next? You better sit down for this!

Lorde has come under fire after comparing her friend Taylor Swift to an “autoimmune disease” in an interview with The Guardian on Saturday.

Man, I can barely even believe it! She also had to apologize to a complete stranger.

didn’t mention taylor, but regardless, i fucked up & that was really insensitive. i’m sorry — Lorde (@lorde) June 20, 2017

After the apology, this Stephanie Marie chick kept going on and on about this shit until something else shiny and offensive happened and she could unleash her righteous indignation for retweets (Twitter is fun!). I honestly don’t understand why celebrities even bother speaking anymore.