Lena Dunham Is Naked Again

Hopefully they make a pill to cure Lena Dunham‘s noxious narcissism and obvious self-loathing, but until then, I guess we all have to suffer. Lena Dunham has posted yet another naked selfie to tell us once again how much she loves her body even though other people don’t and how she’s comfortable with her body and oh god please stop. Just stop. If you need type a caption on a naked pic to make people feel sorry for you, maybe you shouldn’t be posting naked pics. Only people who constantly say they love their bodies hate their bodies this much. Remember the time she called Odell Beckham a misogynist for not talking to her ugly ass? Cover this shit up with a Trump 2020 t-shirt so Democrats can finally win an election.