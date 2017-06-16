Lena Dunham Is Naked Again
Hopefully they make a pill to cure Lena Dunham‘s noxious narcissism and obvious self-loathing, but until then, I guess we all have to suffer. Lena Dunham has posted yet another naked selfie to tell us once again how much she loves her body even though other people don’t and how she’s comfortable with her body and oh god please stop. Just stop. If you need type a caption on a naked pic to make people feel sorry for you, maybe you shouldn’t be posting naked pics. Only people who constantly say they love their bodies hate their bodies this much. Remember the time she called Odell Beckham a misogynist for not talking to her ugly ass? Cover this shit up with a Trump 2020 t-shirt so Democrats can finally win an election.
Just wanted to share that one of the reasons @eatingboys has inspired me so much is because of the way she mixes her humor and sexuality. I spent so many years loving my body but thinking it wasn’t lovable by others- its sole purpose was to be fodder for jokes. I performed the insult so no one else could. I don’t regret any of it- that’s my art and that was my truth- but now, at age 31, having been through hell and back with my health and other people’s perceptions of my physicality, I feel deeply comfortable with the idea that this pear-shaped pot of honey is equally good for making people laugh and laying out like a Suicide Girl circa 2004. Love it all.