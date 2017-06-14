Katy Perry Ranked The Dudes She’s Banged

Remember that weird ass Katy Perry livestream? It got weirder.

During her four-day livestream to promote new album ‘Witness’, Perry was joined by James Corden, who asked her to rank the bedroom prowess of three of her famous lovers: Diplo, Orlando Bloom, and John Mayer. Perry called all three “amazing lovers”, adding jokingly that she “wants to have sex with all of them when I get out of this place!” But when pressed by Corden, she ranked Mayer first, followed by Bloom in second, and then Diplo third because “he’s a DJ”.

Diplo was not pleased. Not that we should care.

I don’t even remember having sex — young ric flair (@diplo) June 12, 2017

In his defense, he’s probably still bitter about the time Lorde told the world he has a little dick. Russell Brand is probably too busy making a YouTube video while high on shrooms to care. John Mayer probably printed this out and had it framed or attached it to his resume.