68% Of Katy Perry’s 67 Million Twitter Followers Are Fake Bots

Katy Perry has 99.3M Twitter followers. Does that seem right to you? 99.3M people can’t want to know what Katy Perry is up to every day. Jezebel has answers.

The world’s gone mad for double-checking numbers after news broke suggesting that almost half of Donald Trump’s Twitter followers are either fake accounts or bots. Naturally, the supposed most followed person on Twitter, Katy Perry, is ripe for scrutiny—Digital Spy plugged her handle into the TwitterAudit service and found that of the pop star’s alleged 99.3 million followers, only 32 percent (31,498,471 at the time of publication) are real. That means 66,934,252 are fake. Adding insult to injury, the pop-star rival Perry is most vocal about feuding (and wanting to patch things up) with, Taylor Swift, has supposedly 88 percent real followers (74,230,872 real versus 9,740,703 fake).

