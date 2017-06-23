Johnny Depp attended a screening for The Libertine at the Glastonbury Festival where he tried some edgy Twitter comedian standup.

“Can we bring Trump here?” he asked. The UK crowd booed and roared, “No.” “I think he needs help,” Depp said, as the crowd laughed. “This is going to be in the press, and it will be horrible,” he said. He paused briefly and said, “But I like that you’re all a part of it.” “When was the last time an actor assassinated a President?” he asked.

Of course, this is in reference to the time actor John Wilkes Booth spilled Abraham Lincoln’s cap in a theater. I understand that if an actor assassinated Trump all our problems would be over and it would be a new dawn of civility and kindness where people of all racial and socioeconomic backgrounds would all hold hands and agree on everything all the time and free healthcare would fall from the sky like manna from heaven. I get that. I really do. Trump is the cause of every single one of our problems and they didn’t even exist until he took office. Wake up, sheeple.