Let he who would recognize Kesha cast the first stone.

Note to fans: Don’t ask Jerry Seinfeld for a hug. Pop star Kesha learned that the hard way Monday night on the red carpet for the National Night of Laughter and Song event at the Kennedy Center. While Tommy McFly of DC’s 94.7 Fresh FM was conducting an interview with Seinfeld about transcendental mediation, Kesha went up to the comic and requested a hug — which he repeatedly denied. “I’m Kesha I love you so much, can I give you a hug?” Kesha said to the 63-year-old icon. “No thanks,” Seinfeld replied.

LAST NIGHT @KeshaRose found out @JerrySeinfeld is not a #Hugger — Is it hard to be a non-hugger in 2017? pic.twitter.com/92OoMFCNkd — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) June 6, 2017

People who were still using sippy cups when Obama was President have declared Jerry Seinfeld over and irrelevant because he didn’t hug her. Hopefully he’ll be able to go on with his life with the billion dollars he makes a day off of Seinfeld‘s syndication deal. Like, I probably wouldn’t hug Kesha if she ran up on me either. Have you seen Kesha? She looks like the CDC wants to quarantine her.