You people like when I post pics of Hilary Duff.¬†Freaks. I like posting pics of her too because she’s a MILF and I’d like to wrap her legs around my head, but I can’t really say that here now, can I? This is a classy website for people of all ages and I routinely write articles that speak to the children about the importance of abstinence and saying no to drugs. I can’t be seen objectifying a woman’s body like this.