Emily Ratajkowski In The Shower & Links
Katy Perry apologized to Taylor Swift. Swish swish? [ Dlisted ]
Bella Thorne continues producing workout porn (NSFW) [ Taxi Driver Movie ]
Emily Blunt in a bikini is unfortunate [ DrunkenStepfather ]
Emma Stone is blonde again [ Popoholic ]
Some Selena Gomez tongue action [ Hollywood Tuna ]
Kendall Jenner is see through at the airport (NSFW site) [ The Nip Slip ]
Ariel Winter needs twenty stylists [ Moe Jackson ]
Bill Maher‘s apology seemed great [ Cele|bitchy ]
Katy Perry‘s butt showed up on livestream [ The Blemish ]
More Emily Ratajkowski at Cannes in 2o16 [ IDLY ]