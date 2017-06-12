Emily Ratajkowski In The Shower & Links

Emily Ratajkowski

 

Katy Perry apologized to Taylor Swift. Swish swish?  [  Dlisted  ]

Bella Thorne continues producing workout porn  (NSFW)  [  Taxi Driver Movie  ]

Emily Blunt in a bikini is unfortunate  [  DrunkenStepfather   ]

Emma Stone is blonde again  [  Popoholic  ]

Some Selena Gomez tongue action   [  Hollywood Tuna  ]

Kendall Jenner is see through at the airport (NSFW site)  [  The Nip Slip   ]

Ariel Winter needs twenty stylists  [  Moe Jackson   ]

Bill Maher‘s apology seemed great  [  Cele|bitchy   ]

Katy Perry‘s butt showed up on livestream   [  The Blemish  ]

More Emily Ratajkowski at Cannes in 2o16  [  IDLY  ]

 

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Related Posts:

Tags: