Emily Ratajkowski In A Bikini

Emily Ratajkowski‘s entire business model seems to be setting as many thirst traps as possible and checking them later for a paid gig or a premiere invite, and I guess that’s working. She calls herself a “model, actress, activist” in her Instagram bio. We’ll go with that if she wants, because her body is sick. And not in the people who read GOOP kind of way. Anyway, just look at her perfect ass. Or if you wanna see her naked you can do that here if you want. Why wouldn’t you? Don’t be lame.

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jun 23, 2017 at 8:04am PDT