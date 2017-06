I’m not sure if Elle Fanning ate Dakota Fanning and consumed her power or casting directors realized Elle Fanning is the less weird-looking Fanning or what, but all I’m saying is we haven’t seen Dakota in anything for a while. That seems like a good thing. Maybe Elle Fanning in workout clothes is a good thing. I don’t know. She’s painfully white. Maybe one of you like jacking off to ghosts. I’m here to help. I stand with you.