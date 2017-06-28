Donal Logue Says His Kid Is Missing

Actor Donal Logue‘s kid is missing. Maybe. Nobody knows.

“Gotham” actor Donal Logue tweeted Tuesday his son had been missing since Monday. “Missing – yesterday at 2PM Barclays Center/Fort Greene Brooklyn: my child, Jade Logue. 6’2″ 180 lime green hoodie dark green military parka,” he tweeted with a picture of his 16-year-old son. Logue has since deleted the tweet and has not updated his fans with news about his son. A rep for Logue did not return Fox News’ request for comment. An NYPD spokesperson told Fox News the police have no missing persons reports under Jade Logue’s name.

