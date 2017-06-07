2017: Demi Lovato Is A Fitness Model

This post taught me that Kate Hudson has a women’s sportswear line called “Fabletics”, which by the name implies that I guess you feel fab while doing athletics? It seems like they were designed for women who don’t really work out. Enter Demi Lovato. Here she is shooting a commercial for Fabletics, and as you can see, she looks super excited to be there. She’s what the young people of today call “thicc”. If you’re unfamiliar with the term, it’s girls who constantly tell you how hot they are, and if you disagree, they’ll say you’re body-shaming them. They also tell naturally thin girls online to eat a sandwich. But that doesn’t count as body-shaming for some reason. I haven’t rally read the body-shaming rules.