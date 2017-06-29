Who Wants ‘Deadpool 2’ News? Cool.

Giving Julian Dennison a warm L welcome as we stare off into our beautiful future together. #RickyBakerPool #NZ A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Jun 27, 2017 at 11:17pm PDT

I love me some Deadpool. It’s better than most of the Marvel movies and all the DC movies (except Wonder Woman). And it’s the best thing Ryan Reynolds has ever done besides Blake Lively. Anyway, Deadpool 2 is filming, and apparently they added 14-year-old Julian Dennison from Hunt For the Wilderpeople to the cast. You ever seen that movie? It’s hilarious. This kid is hilarious. Also, Josh Brolin is playing Cable. That shit is on his face, because Cable’s face looks like this. Josh Brolin isn’t a good enough actor to make his eye glow like that. Daniel Day-Lewis would have found a way. But Daniel Day-Lewis is making dresses now or something. It’s like when Michael Jackson tried to play baseball. Not sure how this post turned into a post about Daniel Day-Lewis. Guess I’ll end it now.