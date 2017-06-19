Caitlyn Jenner Is Garbage

After Steve Scalise got shot by a Bernie bro, you probably read a lot of horrible takes dripping with hypocrisy and forced narratives, but Caitlyn Jenner was asked to speak at the College Republican National Committee’s convention in Virginia for some reason and probably should have shut the hell up.

“Nobody deserves what happened out there,” Jenner began. “There’s no justification.” “There are crazy people. We have to minimize that type of stuff,” the Olympic champion added, reacting to the shooting that targeted a Republican practice for the annual congressional baseball game on Wednesday, hospitalizing five people, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise who remains in critical condition. “As far as the people that were injured, it’s an absolute shame. You just want them to recover,” Jenner continued. “Fortunately the guy was a really bad shot… liberals can’t even shoot straight.”

I guess we can just ignore the fact that Caitlyn Jenner can’t even drive without killing someone. Cool. Maybe that’s really good driving to her. Yes, it’s still “her” and not “him”. Y’all can’t act like you don’t want her now. If you can handle her at her Vanity Fair cover, you can handle her at her whatever psychosis this is. Sorry. *moonwalks away*