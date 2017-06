It’s bad enough that I have to know who Bella Thorne is, but I also know who Gregg Sulkin is because he used to date Bella Thorne and one time she picked his dick out of a lineup. She was banging Scott Disick for like a week late last month then Gregg hopped right back on. We could ask why he would do that, but as this video shows, it’s pretty simple really. No need to overthink stuff like this.