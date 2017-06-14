Bella Thorne Wants To Marry Quentin Tarantino, Really Loves Her Boobs

Bella Thorne did an interview with Complex where I just found out her father died in a car accident in 2007 (this explains a lot). She also explains her deal with Scott Disick.

“Scott is really nice, sweet, charming. I don’t drink, and he really drinks a lot. And it just ended up …I just wasn’t down. I was like, ‘I gotta leave.’ We were [at Cannes] a day and a half before I was like I’m booking my flight and leaving. I love to go out and have fun, I love to fucking dance, but I just don’t party hardcore like that and it was way too much for me. I was like, ‘Woah, this is not the way I live my life, bruh.’”

She also explains those Cannes pap pics:

“Honestly, my nipple came out of my bikini and he tried to fix it for me and it looks like he’s grabbing my boob. That’s very nice of you to actually not sit there and stare at my nipple because my boobs are big—they come out of my shirt all the time! You can’t keep those suckers down.”

They’re not that big, but okay. Bella Thorne is also thirsty for Quentin Tarantino. Didn’t see that coming.

She’s met Tarantino several times over the years—most recently at The Hateful Eight premiere. Thorne jokes about her inner monologue while talking to him there. “I would marry you. I literally would marry Quentin Tarantino. Like I love you, dude.”

I haven’t really taken a long look at Bella Thorne’s feet, but if she wants to marry Tarantino, she might want to get those in order. And maybe practice saying “nigger” a lot. He’s really into both of those.