As hot as she is funny @amyschumer #zacposen #metgala A post shared by Zac Posen (@zacposen) on May 1, 2017 at 8:42pm PDT

Google tells me that Zac Posen is a fashion designer, and I’ve seen enough Stanley Tucci movies to know that this comment he used for his “Amy Schumer at the Met Gala” post is shade enough to¬†block solar radiation and end¬†photosynthesis and life on Earth as we know it.