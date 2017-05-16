Ted Bundy had a very productive 1970s as far as sadistic sociopaths go. He murdered at least 30 women (that we know of), and used his knowledge of law enforcement to avoid being identified. During that time, he would wear a fake cast and use crutches to approach women (college students), then kidnap them, brutally sexual assault them with various objects, dump their bodies, then return days later to wash their hair, put makeup on them, then have sex with their corpses. Sometimes he decapitated them and took their heads home as souvenirs. He escaped jail twice. After one of his escapes, he broke into a 20-year old’s house and strangled her to death, tore one of her nipples, tried to chew her ass off, then sexually assaulted her with a hair mist bottle. Ted Bundy was not a good person. Women described him as “handsome” and “charismatic”. He was electrocuted into the shadow realm in 1989 at the age of 42. Anyway, Zac Efron is playing him in a movie.

Zac Efron has come on board to star as serial killer Ted Bundy in the independent drama “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile”. The project follows the dysfunctional relationship between Bundy and his long-time girlfriend Liz. Bundy, a killer and rapist of young girls and women who was notoriously charming, was executed in Florida in 1989.

A relation drama about a serial murderer and rapist and the woman who loved him? Ok then, guy. Sure. I guess this role needed a person who is trying to act like a human person so this seems like perfect casting. They’ll probably have to add a subplot where Ted Bundy gets super into steroids.