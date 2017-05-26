‘Wonder Woman’ Had A Premiere

The bar is pretty low, but according to early reviews, Wonder Woman is the best DCEU film to date. And that’s awesome. Wonder Woman can beat the living shit out of Batman and Superman (Google it) , so maybe that’s why Superman whines a lot and Batman does Crossfit montages. The film had its premiere at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood last night, but it’s also having a women-only screening at the Alamo Drafthouse in Austin, Texas. You’ll never guess who is upset about it!

That didn’t go over well with some men, judging by the comments on the theater’s Facebook page. “Apparently ‘equality’ is only selective nowadays,” one person wrote. “How about a ‘men’s only’ showing of a movie or is that not how equality works?”

Good lord, just shut up. Can you shut the hell up? If you’re this angry about women being somewhere without you and want to be around a bunch of dudes, go join ISIS, dipshit.