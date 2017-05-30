‘Wonder Woman’ Is Killing It

Because all film critics are secretly paid Marvel shills who don’t understand the genius of DC films, Wonder Woman currently holds a 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. Wait. Shit. Let me start that over. Because all film critics review coherent and competent movies favorably, Wonder Woman currently holds a 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. Sorry. I screwed that intro up. Although this might cause some cognitive dissonance for DC fan boys who also hate women. That remains to be seen. Meanwhile, Wonder Woman almost has a higher score than Man Of Steel, Batman v Superman, and Suicide Squad combined. It also has the lowest budget of the three, so it’ll more than likely be the most profitable of the three. If I was Martha, I’d see if I could switch kids.