Tom Cruise was last photographed with Suri Cruise in September 2013. Ten Mission Impossible movies have been released since then.

Tom Cruise was just miles away from his daughter, Suri, on May 20 and did not set up a visit with her, In Touch is reporting exclusively. The actor attended an event with fans to promote his new film, The Mummy, at the Hollywood and Highland Center in LA. While Tom gushed about his work, his daughter, Suri — whom he hadn’t seen in person in 1,346 days — was just 23 miles away in Calabasas with her mom, Katie Holmes. But instead of visiting his little girl, 11, when the event ended, Tom hopped on a private jet to Australia to continue promoting the film. “Tom could have easily made the trip to see Suri. It only takes about 30 minutes without traffic. It would’ve only added a few hours to his busy schedule”.

I would say something about Scientology, but we shouldn’t spew hateful rhetoric against Scientology or peaceful Scientologists might also abandon their kids. Am I doing this right? Let me know. All good. Suri probably thinks Jamie Foxx is her dad now anyway.