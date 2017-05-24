The third trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming dropped today, and I don’t it’ll be as good as a DC movie. There isn’t a Queen song and Peter Parker doesn’t hate his job or have a Jesus complex and the jokes don’t seem forced. I’m sure the critics will get hard over it, because they all just seem to like enjoying going to the movies and not wanting to self-harm trying to makes sense of what the plot is supposed to be. This movie might be better after the Ultimate Edition comes out I bet.